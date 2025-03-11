Global View Capital Management LLC Invests $254,000 in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSIG. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 449,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64,385 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 127,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 39,388 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.