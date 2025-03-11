Global View Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TRV opened at $256.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

