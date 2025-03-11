Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XRMI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRMI opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

The Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (XRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Risk Managed Income index. The fund tracks an index that holds S&P 500 stocks combined with an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

