Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 22589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 0.7 %

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $741.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terrence Wright sold 16,586 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $518,478.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,116.16. The trade was a 21.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

