Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.97, but opened at $46.55. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 15,556 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.1997 dividend. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

