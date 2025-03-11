Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.40), Zacks reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

GLRE stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.