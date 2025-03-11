Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.40), Zacks reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter.
Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance
GLRE stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlight Capital Re
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Hidden Gems: 5 Stocks Under $10 With Massive Growth Potential
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Costco Price Plunge Equals Opportunity for Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks Investing $650 Billion in the U.S.—Should You Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.