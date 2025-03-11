Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.86. 14,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 27,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co is a resort and entertainment company, which leverages the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

