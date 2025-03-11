Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 222.0% increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Shares of Hongkong Land stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

