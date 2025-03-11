Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 222.0% increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Hongkong Land Stock Performance
Shares of Hongkong Land stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122. Hongkong Land has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
