Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 320.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578,100 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $84,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 853.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

