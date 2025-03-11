Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. Illumina also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-4.500 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

