Independent Advisor Alliance Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,666 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 241,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,168,000 after acquiring an additional 173,021 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $302.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

