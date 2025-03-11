Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,204 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 203,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $307.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.32.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

