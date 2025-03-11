Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider John Rishton Buys 2,608 Shares

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) insider John Rishton purchased 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 761 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £19,846.88 ($25,552.83).

Informa Stock Up 0.4 %

Informa stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 745.80 ($9.60). The company had a trading volume of 669,864,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,444,813. Informa plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 730.80 ($9.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 911.60 ($11.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 839.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 832.48.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 50.40 ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Informa had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Informa plc will post 59.3240265 earnings per share for the current year.

About Informa

Informa (LSE:INF.L) is a leading international Information Services, Advanced Learning, B2B Exhibitions and Events Group. We’re here to champion the specialist. Through hundreds of brands and a range of products and services, we connect businesses and professionals with the knowledge they need to learn more, know more and do more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.