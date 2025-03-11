Insider Selling: AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 229,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,845,000 after purchasing an additional 399,713 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $59,523,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,008 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

