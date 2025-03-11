Insider Selling: Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Sells 211,486 Shares of Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Paul Makuch sold 211,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$325,265.47.

Anthony Paul Makuch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Anthony Paul Makuch sold 266,630 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$427,674.52.

Discovery Silver Price Performance

Shares of Discovery Silver stock opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$644.74 million and a PE ratio of -34.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$2.16.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

