Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,500 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,222.20. The trade was a 52.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vincent Anthony Viozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 575 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $10,367.25.

On Monday, March 3rd, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 575 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $10,367.25.

On Friday, December 13th, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $171,045.00.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Donegal Group by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,146 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,491 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.