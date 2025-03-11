Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) COO Sells 13,106 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2025

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) COO Lauren Antonoff sold 13,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $551,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,810,299.04. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lauren Antonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 25th, Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $594,217.47.

Life360 Stock Down 3.9 %

LIF stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Life360, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter worth $5,090,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

View Our Latest Report on Life360

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.