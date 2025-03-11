Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) COO Sells 13,106 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) COO Lauren Antonoff sold 13,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $551,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,810,299.04. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lauren Antonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Lauren Antonoff sold 14,091 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $594,217.47.

Life360 Stock Down 3.9 %

LIF stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. Life360, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter worth $5,090,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

