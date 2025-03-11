Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Sells 1,251 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) CAO John A. Carroll sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $282,625.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,246.40. This represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $227.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $235.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.73 and a 200-day moving average of $214.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Management from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.65.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Waste Management by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,765,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,537,000 after buying an additional 709,678 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,741,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,450,000 after acquiring an additional 122,696 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $944,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 217.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

