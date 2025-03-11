Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $916.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David D. Smith acquired 30,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $426,870.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 728,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,271,412.74. This trade represents a 4.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

