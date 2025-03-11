Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 428 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.49. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,574 shares of company stock worth $6,485,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

