International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IBM opened at $256.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $266.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

