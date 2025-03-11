Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.46. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 4,500 shares.
Intouch Insight Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$11.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52.
About Intouch Insight
Intouch Insight Ltd. provides customer experience management products and software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s solutions and services allow its clients to measure, monitor, and improve the delivery of their brand across multiple locations and/or large geographical areas, including mystery shopping, audits, merchandising, sampling, customer capture, and store re-branding; and Software as a Service products comprising forms and checklist automation, customer satisfaction surveys, and data aggregation, analysis, and reporting.
