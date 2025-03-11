Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.86. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 73,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inuvo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,349 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 4,234,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 279,100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 255,590 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

