Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.37 and traded as high as $67.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 37,384 shares.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $366.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.