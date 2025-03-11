Investors Research Corp Has $105,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.4 %

NSC opened at $238.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. This trade represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.95.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

