iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Boosted by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $758,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 117,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.