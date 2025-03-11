iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Lifted by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,381 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $44,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 359,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after buying an additional 351,388 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 126,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 518.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 78,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 65,850 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

