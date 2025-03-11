iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $363.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

