John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of HPI stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $19.43.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
