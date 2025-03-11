John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of HPI stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

