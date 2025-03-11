Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,363 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,329.15. This represents a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

MMM stock opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a 1-year low of $78.14 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day moving average is $136.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. 3M’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.