JW Asset Management LLC Invests $373,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Robinhood Markets comprises about 0.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,780,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 31.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,788,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $71,318,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,133.40. This trade represents a 99.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $11,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,268,882.05. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,171,641 shares of company stock valued at $149,567,157 over the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.