King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,105 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $75,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,227,000 after acquiring an additional 384,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Generac by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after buying an additional 299,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 385,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Generac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,897,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $110.35 and a one year high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

