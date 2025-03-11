King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 392,273 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 392,273 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $58,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.23.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

