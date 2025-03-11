Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 57,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,551,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The firm has a market cap of $566.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,729 shares of company stock worth $92,307 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

