Lake Lp Lynrock Buys 27,921 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 27,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $162,221.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,469,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,004.84. The trade was a 0.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Lake Lp Lynrock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Lake Lp Lynrock purchased 38,022 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $211,402.32.
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 27,921 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $157,474.44.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Lake Lp Lynrock bought 27,921 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $155,519.97.
ON24 Price Performance
NYSE ONTF opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.55. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $7.38.
ONTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
