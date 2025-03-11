Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAKE

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Industries

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a P/E ratio of -215.67 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO James M. Jenkins purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $25,096.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurel A. Yartz bought 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $49,984.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,984. This represents a 30.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,208 shares of company stock worth $253,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.