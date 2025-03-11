Larson Financial Group LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.16 and a 52-week high of $107.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

