Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and traded as high as $16.25. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 93,199 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGGNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

