Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $141.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $152.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.19.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar has a 1 year low of $116.67 and a 1 year high of $187.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Lennar’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

