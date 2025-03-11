Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 5.0% increase from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Up 7.1 %
Malayan Banking Berhad stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Malayan Banking Berhad
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Hidden Gems: 5 Stocks Under $10 With Massive Growth Potential
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Costco Price Plunge Equals Opportunity for Investors
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks Investing $650 Billion in the U.S.—Should You Invest?
Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.