Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 5.0% increase from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Up 7.1 %

Malayan Banking Berhad stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.

