Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Teleflex by 184.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teleflex by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $128.55 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

