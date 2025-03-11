Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $93,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Markel Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Markel Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Markel Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,839.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,829.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,702.80. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,685.17.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

