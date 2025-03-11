Markel Group Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 81,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

