Markel Group Inc. Purchases 21,500 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $165.71 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $163.01 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.22 and a 200-day moving average of $191.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ferguson from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.73.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

