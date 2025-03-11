McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $659.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $663.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

