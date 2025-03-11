Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.51. Melco International Development shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 21,500 shares changing hands.
Melco International Development Stock Down 6.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.
About Melco International Development
Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.
