Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.51. Melco International Development shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 21,500 shares changing hands.

Melco International Development Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

About Melco International Development

(Get Free Report)

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.