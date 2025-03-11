Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 0.2% increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Mercury General has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCY opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. Mercury General has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $80.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCY. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercury General

About Mercury General

(Get Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.