Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

