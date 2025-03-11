Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,643,000 after buying an additional 2,022,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $135,865,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,592,000 after buying an additional 1,434,568 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 6.3 %

MU opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

