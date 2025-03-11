Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $377.22 and last traded at $380.16, with a volume of 32715744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $393.31.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

